Open RAN Transformation Virtual Event
5G Cellular Towers Open Ran Webinar
Transforming the RAN for 5G & Beyond
Open RAN enables the transformation and virtualization of the radio access network for 5G. Open, standardized interfaces bring significant opportunities to mobile network operators but also spur new challenges across the mobile ecosystem.

In this event, experts from different parts of the O-RAN ecosystem will discuss the challenges on the way to O-RAN deployment and how to overcome them. Industry analysts, Keysight experts, and members of the O-RAN Alliance will size the market opportunity, outline upcoming challenges, and provide solutions.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

  • Market opportunity for virtualized and Open RAN
  • Mobile network operators’ plans for O-RAN deployment
  • O-RAN interoperability, conformance, and other challenges
Date: October 27, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET
Duration: 2 hours

PRESENTERS
Stefan Pongratz - Dell'Oro
Stefan Pongratz
Industry Analyst
Dell’Oro
Kiran Unni - Frost & Sullivan
Kiran Unni
VP, Industrial Technologies
Frost & Sullivan
Peadar Forbes - Analog Devices
Peadar Forbes
Director, Radio Platform Development
Analog Devices
Dr. Sassan Ahmadi
Director and Principal Architect
Xilinx
Raymond Pao - HTC
Raymond Pao
Sr VP, Business Solutions
HTC  
Jessy Cavazos - Keysight Technologies
Jessy Cavazos
5G Solutions Marketing
Keysight Technologies

