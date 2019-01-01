With 5G comes massive MIMO, mmWave frequencies, and over-the-air (OTA) test challenges. Successfully overcoming these challenges is the only way to reach 5G commercialization before the competition.
In Keysight's latest eBook, Making 5G Work, you will learn:
- 5 strategies to accelerate 5G designs
- 4 insights to ace conformance testing
- 3 ways to speed up carrier acceptance test for your device
- 4 techniques that reduce 5G manufacturing test times and costs
Provide the information below to download your copy.