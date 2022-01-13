Simulating for High-Speed Digital Insights

The latest technology for serial links and memory interfaces is getting into the multi-gigabit range. We see them adopting multi-level modulations and more advanced data recovery methods. As a result creating a stable and compliant design is more challenging than ever before and standard signal integrity analysis is no longer sufficient.





Keysight is offering a design flow, which gives you all the insights you need. In this webinar series, our experts will cover leading edge applications of Keysight's premier SerDes and Memory simulation platform, PathWave ADS, with respect to Signal Integrity, Power Integrity and EMI simulation and analysis.



