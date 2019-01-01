Autonomous Drive Emulation: Apply C-V2X Test Solutions

Achieving fully autonomous driving relies on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication between the surrounding infrastructure and in-vehicle-based sensors.





The functionality and safety of systems that incorporate V2X must be verified across a variety of situations and conditions. As the breadth and depth of such testing increases, it quickly becomes too expensive, impractical, and risky to use actual vehicles on closed or public roads. Verification will increasingly depend on detailed simulation and testing in the lab.



