E-mobility: Navigate Safety, Interoperability, and Conformance

Safety, interoperability, and conformance are important criteria for enabling success in the e-mobility ecosystem. This paper explores:





How EV and EVSE manufacturers can cope with a complex regulatory landscape, and deliver high quality products without compromising time-to-market projections.

What automotive OEMs and their suppliers can do to ensure the right EV/EVSE test equipment are deployed as part of their design and test strategy.

How the e-mobility supply chain can overcome testing and conformance challenges.