Keysight Logo
E-mobility: Navigate Safety, Interoperability, and Conformance
Red Electric Vehicle and Charging Station
Safety, interoperability, and conformance are important criteria for enabling success in the e-mobility ecosystem. This paper explores:

  • How EV and EVSE manufacturers can cope with a complex regulatory landscape, and deliver high quality products without compromising time-to-market projections.
  • What automotive OEMs and their suppliers can do to ensure the right EV/EVSE test equipment are deployed as part of their design and test strategy.
  • How the e-mobility supply chain can overcome testing and conformance challenges.
To download this white paper, please fill out the form below.




By clicking “Submit” you are providing Keysight with your personal data.

For information on how we may use that data, please click on “Keysight Privacy Statement” at the bottom of this page.

Learn more about our commitment to privacy:  Keysight Privacy Statement
©   Keysight Technologies