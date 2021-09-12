Overcoming DDR challenges with DRAM AMI modeling 

With DDR getting into the multi-gigabit range, we see memory systems adopting high-speed serial technologies. New memory devices are using equalization (e.g. DDR5) and/or multi-level modulations (e.g. DDR6X and GDDR7 with PAM4). As a result, designing with DDR becomes more challenging than ever before and standard signal integrity analysis is no longer sufficient.
As you need to regenerate your signal from a closed data eye-diagram due to the channel effects, Keysight is offering a design flow, which lets you:
Create and use JEDEC conform IBIS AMI models for DRAM drivers and receivers and easily connect them to the memory bus
Get full understanding of the channel characteristics through end-to-end simulations
Evaluate the design performance and margins of your DDR5 interface with IBIS-AMI modeling features such as Decision Feedback Equalization (DFE) and jitter tracking
Date: Thursday December 9, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM CET
Duration: 1 hour
Register now to join live or get access to the recording (available from December 10, 2021)