Steer Towards Full Vehicle Autonomy with Confidence
Achieving the next level in vehicle autonomy demands robust algorithms trained to interpret radar reflections from automotive radar sensors. Overcome the gaps between software simulation and roadway testing to train the ADAS / AV algorithms with real-world conditions. Sharpen your ADAS’ radar vision with full-scene emulation that allows you to lab test complex real-world scenario, while emulating up to 512 objects at distances as close as 1.5 meters.

Fill in the form below to download the White Paper. 




By clicking “Submit” you are providing Keysight with your personal data.

For information on how we may use that data, please click on “Keysight Privacy Statement” at the bottom of this page.

Learn more about our commitment to privacy:  Keysight Privacy Statement
©   Keysight Technologies