5G Base Station Conformance Test Series
5G masthead
Before 5G NR base stations can be released to the market, they must pass all the test requirements specified by standards. Conformance testing is a crucial element of the base station lifecycle, which requires a thorough understanding of specifications and implementation.

This webinar series discusses the testing requirements for 5G NR base station transmitters and the challenges that arise in high frequencies and wide bandwidths such as mmWaves.

Learn how to test your base stations using the new designs in Keysight's solutions while remaining compliant and performing the most accurate signal analysis. 3 categories are covered:

  • 5G NR release 16 and beyond
  • 5G private networks
  • O-RAN radio unit conformance testing
AMERICAS
Dates: April 21, May 3, July 13, 2022
Time: 10AM PT / 1PM ET
EUROPE
Dates: May 19, June 2, July 20, 2022
Time: 11AM CEST

